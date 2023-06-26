Police Recover $7 Million Worth Of Stolen Nikes In LA

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now thieves have been robbing tons of Nike sneakers straight out the warehouses and off of trucks, but police have finally tracked down a gang of stolen Nikes that are said to be worth eight figures out on these streets.

CBSNews is reporting that authorities in Los Angeles recovered more than $7 million dollars worth of sneakers after conducting a raid of a warehouse and found a gang of stolen Nikes with prices ranging from $150 to $20,000 per pair. Police tracked the sneakers to Torrance after learning that a few cargo containers were illegally lifted off of some trucks near a port in Los Angeles.

What they found was a reseller’s paradise and retirement fund as they turned up a ton of bricks and grails that would no doubt bring in some big bucks out in these streets.

CBS News reports:

In total, officers seized $7 million worth of Nike sneakers. The Los Angeles Police Department said the sneakers were the only items found in the raid and no arrests have been made. Officers have several people of interest they are trying to locate

The thefts did not surprise the employees at Coolkicks on Melrose Avenue. the store specializes in limited-release Nike Jordans, which are always in high demand and worth a lot of money.

“We have shoes in here that start at $150, we have shoes in here that go for $15,000 to $20,000,” said Frank Garriola, an employee at Coolkicks.

Unfortunately for us sneakerheads, information on which grails were amongst the stolen sneakers hasn’t been revealed, but we do know that the unreleased NOCTA Slides were part of the stolen shipments. Those will not be missed (no shots).

What do y’all think of the sneaker bust the LAPD pulled off? Let us know in the comments section below.

