Video Of Keith Murray Allegedly “On Drugs” Has Lord Jamar & Others Expressing Concern

So, yeah—we should probably all be really worried about Hip-Hop veteran Keith Murray.

Earlier this year Black Twitter was speculating that Murray was as high as the most beautifullest kite when he went full TMI (and that’s putting it mildly) during an appearance on The Art Of Dialogue.

But recently, a video has surfaced that shows the Enigma MCwandering in a circle while appearing to be on drugs and/or experiencing a serious mental health episode. The video was so unsettling that his fellow “Live Wires Connect” artist, Lord Jamar, posted it on Instagram with a message of concern for Murray, who he indicated he had past friction with.

“Our brother @keithmurrayrap obviously needs serious help,” the Brand Nubian rapper captioned the post. “I don’t have to see this man do drugs in front of me to know he’s on drugs. Dude crossed a line with me, that I believe if he wasn’t on drugs he wouldn’t have crossed, so I forgive him. We need to get our brother clean, cause this is a horrible look.”

This isn’t the first time notable artists in the Hip Hop world, including Jamar, have implored Murray to get help for whatever is harming him.

From Hip Hop DX:

Prior to his IG post, Lord Jamar implored Murray to get help on his podcast on Thursday (June 22). Jamar was addressing Murray’s prior appearance on another podcast, in which Murray allegedly threated to “slap the shit out of [Lord Jamar]” when he saw him again. But rather than feed into the taunts, Jamar addressed the larger, underlying issue. “At the end of the day, I just want to say that addiction something that is serious,” he said. “You know, many of us had people in our families that have suffered from addiction, and although we may not like some of the things that they do … we still love them at the end of the day. So hey, Keith — still love you, brother.” Murray’s precarious mental state is something that was also recently alluded to by N.O.R.E., who addressed why he reneged on having Murray on an episode of Drink Champs back in March. “We love Keith Murray, but let’s also be upfront,” he said. “We’re concerned. His mental health doesn’t seem that we could put him in this environment and smoke and drink. Now, if he can we gon’ do it. If he can sit, he can smoke, he can drink, we gon’ do it.” He continued: “Or he doesn’t have to smoke or drink. We don’t wanna — the thing is we have responsibilities. We know there’s a certain amount of people that watch us every week, every month, every muthafuckin’ year, but why would we put a rap legend in jeopardy? And that’s what it’s feeling like.”

Doodlebug of Digable Planets and legendary Hip Hop producers 9th Wonder and Immortal Technique were among those who commented in support of the Def Squad rapper Jamar’s IG post.

Worth noting is that Keith Murray performed during last night’s BET Awards and did a fine enough job.

We all hope Keith Murray is OK, and that he’s getting the help he clearly needs. Damn, this is getting scary.

