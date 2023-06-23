Baltimore Police are investigating after a person was found inside a burning car in North Baltimore on Friday.
According to reports, officers responded to the 300 block of East Cold Spring Lane to investigate a vehicle fire around 12:10 p.m.
On the scene, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The fire department responded and extinguished the flames and a person was discovered inside.
CRASH Team investigators responded and assumed control over the investigation. The remains of the individual found in the vehicle will be in the custody of the Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or dial 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Two Baltimore City Playgrounds Catch Fire Within Two Days
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
The post Person Found Inside Burning Car In North Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Person Found Inside Burning Car In North Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
-
Early Release: Ex-NYPD Cop Who Sodomized Haitian Immigrant Abner Louima With Broomstick Freed From Prison
-
Grammy-Award Winning Singer H.E.R To Headline Charm City Live
-
Two Men Arrested In Connection To Burglary At Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ Florida Mansion
-
Ahead Of Juneteenth, Ron DeSantis Slashes Funding For Black History Programs In Florida
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
The Missing Submarine
-
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ravens Practice Debut At Minicamp