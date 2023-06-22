Charm City Live Returning To Baltimore This Fall

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders are expected to announce plans this Thursday for Charm City Live.
Charm City Live will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2023, at Baltimore’s War Memorial Plaza.
The following roads will be closed for the festival: Gay, Baltimore, Saratoga, Lexington and Fayette Streets.
