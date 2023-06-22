Baltimore Police are investigating after two city playgrounds catch fire within two days of one another,
According to police, the playground at Wilbur H. Walters Park caught fire Tuesday evening.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Reports state that huge black smoke was seen in West Baltimore.
The playground did suffer some structural damage but is operational.
On Monday, police were called to another playground for a reported fire on Greenspring Ave.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…
Charm City Live Returning To Baltimore This Fall
M&T Bank Stadium To Host Job Fair This Weekend
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
The post Two Baltimore City Playgrounds Catch Fire Within Two Days appeared first on 92 Q.
Two Baltimore City Playgrounds Catch Fire Within Two Days was originally published on 92q.com
-
Early Release: Ex-NYPD Cop Who Sodomized Haitian Immigrant Abner Louima With Broomstick Freed From Prison
-
Ahead Of Juneteenth, Ron DeSantis Slashes Funding For Black History Programs In Florida
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ravens Practice Debut At Minicamp
-
Baltimore Hip Hop & Fish Closed Due To Rodent & Insect Infestation
-
Starbucks Manager Fired After Cops Called On Black Men Wins Nearly $26M ‘Because She Was White’
-
The Missing Submarine