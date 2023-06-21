WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Metaphysician & Master Herbalist Doctah B will explain how we can benefit from the Summer Solstice that begins later that morning. Doctah B will also discuss detoxification and the link between our DNA & Telomeres. Before we hear from Doctah B, Metaphysician Minister Gabre Amlak will deliver his mid-year reading. Minister Amlak will also give you a free mini-reading of your Energy Chart if you provide him with your name & date of birth.

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Doctah B & Minister Gabre Amlak l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com