ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland. — The Coast Guard says “underwater noise” has been detected in the search for a submarine that disappeared while exploring the wreck of the Titanic.
In a tweet last night, the Coast Guard said a Canadian rescue aircraft had detected noises in the search area. Search efforts for the vessel are focused about 900 miles east of Massachusetts.
Water rescue expert Butch Hendrick says the rescue effort is no easy task because the sub appears to have no technology to signal its location.
The New York Times reports it obtained the letter from 2018 that warned OceanGate its experimental approach with its vessel could lead to “catastrophic” outcomes.
The submersible used to explore the Titanic has been missing with five people on board since Sunday.
Ships and rescue teams from the U.S. and Canada are searching an area about 900 miles to the east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It’s likely that the vessel will run out of oxygen soon after starting off with about a 96-hour window.
The post “Underwater Noises” Heard As Search Continues For OceanGate Submarine appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.
“Underwater Noises” Heard As Search Continues For OceanGate Submarine was originally published on wibc.com
-
Early Release: Ex-NYPD Cop Who Sodomized Haitian Immigrant Abner Louima With Broomstick Freed From Prison
-
Ahead Of Juneteenth, Ron DeSantis Slashes Funding For Black History Programs In Florida
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ravens Practice Debut At Minicamp
-
Baltimore Hip Hop & Fish Closed Due To Rodent & Insect Infestation
-
Starbucks Manager Fired After Cops Called On Black Men Wins Nearly $26M ‘Because She Was White’
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash