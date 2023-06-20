Kenny Gamble, Ira Tucker Jr. & Brother Ray l The Carl Nelson Show

On Tuesday, Singer, Songwriter, Super Producer, and one of the architects of the Philly Sound, Kenny Gamble, will continue our salute to Black Music Month. Before we hear from Kenny, Music Publicist Ira Tucker Jr. will check into our classroom, Ira’s dad was a member of the Dixie Hummingbirds & his sister was a member of the Supremes. Before Ira, Civil Rights activist Brother Ray.
