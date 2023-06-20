Hunter Biden To Plead Guilty To Federal Tax Charges

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to federal criminal tax charges.

The son of President Biden was charged Tuesday with failure to timely file and pay taxes in 2017 and 2018.

As part of the agreement, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and is expected to reach a deal with prosecutors on a felony charge of illegally possessing a gun, given the fact he’s used drugs in the past.

He will appear in court to plead guilty to the charges at a future date.

