WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to federal criminal tax charges.
The son of President Biden was charged Tuesday with failure to timely file and pay taxes in 2017 and 2018.
As part of the agreement, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and is expected to reach a deal with prosecutors on a felony charge of illegally possessing a gun, given the fact he’s used drugs in the past.
He will appear in court to plead guilty to the charges at a future date.
The post Hunter Biden To Plead Guilty To Federal Tax Charges appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.
Hunter Biden To Plead Guilty To Federal Tax Charges was originally published on wibc.com
-
Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st
-
Early Release: Ex-NYPD Cop Who Sodomized Haitian Immigrant Abner Louima With Broomstick Freed From Prison
-
Ahead Of Juneteenth, Ron DeSantis Slashes Funding For Black History Programs In Florida
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ravens Practice Debut At Minicamp
-
REPORT: Teenager Nearly Drowns After Group Breaks Into Closed Baltimore City Pool
-
Baltimore Hip Hop & Fish Closed Due To Rodent & Insect Infestation