The Missing Submarine

There was a submarine full of people that went on a voyage down to see the wreckage of the famous Titanic.

The goal of the trip was to study the decay of the Titanic. Tickets to travel down to the depths in the five-person submarine costed $250,000.

That submarine is now missing.

In 2021 OceanGate Expeditions started a yearly trip to see the Titanic to see how it decays over time.

The submarine, known as the “Titan,” can reach over 13,000 feet in depth. The submarine is equipped with advanced technology including a “proprietary real-time hull health monitoring system (RTM)” that analyzes the pressure on the submarine and the integrity of its structure.

On OcenGate’s website it says the submarine has an air supply of 96 hours (four days).

This is not the first time the Titan has had trouble. Last year, a man by the name of David Pogue, participated in the voyage down to see the remains of the Titanic. He recently came out and said “I never got to see the Titanic.”

Pogue said they got about 37 feet down and had to come back to the service due to mechanical issues.

“But, that’s typical,” Pogue said. “They take these millionaires out there for five days at a time, so they have five chances to see the Titanic. Most weeks they make it only once or this summer, not at all.”

Pogue went on to describe the trip down to the Titanic saying, “The journey is about 10 to 12 hours to go down to the Titanic, find it, tour it and then come back up to the surface ship. It is constantly plagued by mechanical problems.”

He offered some optimism at the end of his statement saying, “If you want to look optimistically at it, they lost power but they have three more days of air and they’re bobbing on the surface somewhere, and we just can’t find them because they don’t have power.”

