Join Us This Sunday For Our 2023 InspireHIM Virtual Awards Ceremony!

Radio One Baltimore is celebrating and honoring men by highlighting local and global women who go beyond as community champions.
The 2023 InspireHIM Virtual Award Ceremony will air on June 25, 2023, at 7 p.m.
We’re celebrating the men of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields and asking you to help us recognize those men!
Watch LIVE on our Facebook and YouTube!
