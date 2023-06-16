John Amos Accuses Daughter Of Elder Abuse On IG After Her Inital Accusation

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

As the old saying goes, “When you point one finger, there are three fingers pointing back to you.”

As previously reported, veteran actor John Amos had to dispute accusations made by his daughter, Shannon Amos, claiming that he fell victim to “elder abuse and financial exploitation” at the hands of an unnamed caregiver.

Now, the “Good Times” star is firing back, saying that it is Shannon that’s responsible for said elder abuse.

In a video posted Thursday (June 15) on the Instagram account of his son, K.C. Amos, John is heard speaking to someone on the phone during his current hospitalization for “water retention.”

During the video, he clearly states that Shannon has “taken advantage” of him and accuses her of elder abuse.

“She would be the primary suspect—if you would,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

In addition to making the initial accusations, Shannon also started a GoFundMe, which she claimed would go to John’s medical bills and legal fees. The campaign raised over $12,000 before it was taken down at John’s request.

In a statement to People Magazine, John explained why he wanted to post the video and clear the air.

“To all of my fans, I want to share this video with you to show you that I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I am doing well.”

He added, “To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life. First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.”

