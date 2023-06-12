Dr. Maulana Karenga & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Activist, Author, and Professor of Africana Studies Dr. Maulana Karenga returns to our classroom to discuss the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on Affirmative Action. Dr. Karenga will explain how the legislation will impact the Back Community. Dr. Karenga will also talk about this weekend’s Juneteenth Celebrations plus more. Before we hear from Dr. Karenga, Financial Expert JB Bryan will check into our classroom. JB will offer tips on what to do if another interest Rate Hike occurs next week. JB will also provide information on how to take control of Health Insurance expenses.

