Activist, Author, and Professor of Africana Studies Dr. Maulana Karenga returns to our classroom to discuss the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on Affirmative Action. Dr. Karenga will explain how the legislation will impact the Back Community. Dr. Karenga will also talk about this weekend’s Juneteenth Celebrations plus more. Before we hear from Dr. Karenga, Financial Expert JB Bryan will check into our classroom. JB will offer tips on what to do if another interest Rate Hike occurs next week. JB will also provide information on how to take control of Health Insurance expenses.
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Early Release: Ex-NYPD Cop Who Sodomized Haitian Immigrant Abner Louima With Broomstick Freed From Prison
- Attorney Malik Shabazz & Activist Marsha Adebayo l The Carl Nelson Show
- Arrested Again, Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Criminal Charges Over Classified Documents
- Amid Trump Indictment, Tim Scott Blames Biden For ‘Targeting And Hunting’ Republicans
- Where should single dads call home? Best Cities for Single Dads to Live in 2023
Dr. Maulana Karenga & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st
-
Early Release: Ex-NYPD Cop Who Sodomized Haitian Immigrant Abner Louima With Broomstick Freed From Prison
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
REPORT: Teenager Nearly Drowns After Group Breaks Into Closed Baltimore City Pool
-
Coincidence? Ajike Owens Killed By White Woman Amid NAACP Florida Advisory For Black Folks
-
Jessie Maple, First Black Woman To Write And Produce Full-Length Independent Film, Dies
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash
-
New Maryland Law Prohibits Police From Using Weed Odor As Cause For Search