Attorney Malik Shabazz & Activist Marsha Adebayo l The Carl Nelson Show

The Founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice, Attorney Malik Shabazz will update us on the fight to prevent Carolyn Bryant’s family from cashing in on The Emmitt Till tragedy. Attorney Shabazz will also discuss the Michael Jenkins case & more. Before Attorney Shabazz, activist Marsha Adebayo will reveal the next step in the fight to save a Black Cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland. We’ll begin the program by examining an allegation that middle-income Baltimore residents are financing wealthy developments in affluent neighborhoods.

