The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission Sports wagering in Maryland contributed more than $5.3 million to the state’s coffers in May.
Last month, the state’s 10 retail and 10 mobile sportsbooks brought in $320.2 million in wagers. Mobile sportsbooks doing the heavy lifting at $305 million.
Sportsbooks paid out $277.5 million in prizes in May. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.
Additionally, mobile wagering delivered $4.4 million in contributions to the state last month, while retail sportsbooks contributed $211,009.
Officials said that Maryland’s sports wagering program has contributed $25.3 million to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund since its inception in December 2021.
Maryland Sportsbooks Bring In $320M In May, More Than $5M Goes To The State was originally published on 92q.com
