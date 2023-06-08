The smoky skies outside are not from nobody burning hot dogs and hamburgers, but rather bushes and tree branches making it’s way all the way to Pennsylvania. Millions of Americans are being exposed to unsafe air quality levels as Canada is currently suffering from intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec.
RELATED: 90 Philadelphia Schools Set to Dismiss Students Early Friday Due to Extreme Heat Forecast
According to 6ABC, A Code Red means that air pollution concentrations are unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.
The Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Lions game was postponed due to unsafe air quality
“The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 p.m.” Phillies social media team tweeted yesterday in the wake of postponement.
Karen Rogers, Meteorologist for 6abc, say the entire tri-state is an a very unhealthy zone. “Avoid outdoor activity with this thick smoke.” Rogers tweeted with an air quality index chart. “Things gradually improve this afternoon but it looks like another plume of smoke impacts us again this Eve/Night.”
Philadelphia Goes into 'Code Red': Emphasizes Staying Indoors Amid Canadian Wildfires
