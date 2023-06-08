Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Thursday he is stepping down from the position.
Harrison has held for four years after coming to Baltimore in 2019 from the New Orleans Police Department. He served the people of New Orleans for 26 years.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Richard Worley, Deputy Commissioner of the Operations Bureau, is Mayor Brandon Scott’s nomination to succeed Harrison.
According to CBS Baltimore, the 54-year-old said he doesn’t have any interviews or job offers lined up, saying he wants to rest.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
READ THE LATEST…
REPORT: Teenager Nearly Drowns After Group Breaks Into Closed Baltimore City Pool
Free Dental & Medical Services Coming To Baltimore This Weekend
Free Breakast and Lunch For Students During The Summer In Baltimore County
The post Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison To Step Down After Four Years appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison To Step Down After Four Years was originally published on 92q.com
-
Coincidence? Ajike Owens Killed By White Woman Amid NAACP Florida Advisory For Black Folks
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-30-23]
-
Jessie Maple, First Black Woman To Write And Produce Full-Length Independent Film, Dies
-
Minorities and Mental Health Series - Stress Awareness, PTSD, Trauma
-
Minorities and Mental Health: Mental Health Goals for 2023
-
Elite Income Advisors: 1-22-2022
-
New Maryland Law Prohibits Police From Using Weed Odor As Cause For Search
-
Video Surfaces of Pikesville Middle Teacher Doing This...