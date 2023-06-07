WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police said that a teenager nearly drowned Wednesday afternoon after a group of people broke into a closed Baltimore City public pool.

The 16-year-old had to be rescued from Roosevelt Park Pool in the Hampden neighborhood and is listed in critical condition.

“This is something that could have been totally avoidable,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “A young man is in critical condition, fighting for his life because of a bad decision.”

Currently, Roosevelt Park is operating on a Saturday-Sunday weekend schedule 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We have said time and time again that we want everyone in Baltimore to enjoy our pools, that’s why they are free,” Mayor Scott. “But they have to do it when the pool is open and when there is a lifeguard on duty because swimming in an unsafe way can cost you your life.”

Additionally, Mayor Scott said the condition of the teen is why homicide detectives are investigating and he’s warning people to stop breaking into pools to go swimming.

“To the young people, use this as an example of how you can do better,” Mayor Scott said. “We’ve seen this time and time again. We know people find their way in. We do not want to have this conversation again. We have to be better. We have to swim responsibly.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS…

The post REPORT: Teenager Nearly Drowns After Group Breaks Into Closed Baltimore City Pool appeared first on 92 Q.

REPORT: Teenager Nearly Drowns After Group Breaks Into Closed Baltimore City Pool was originally published on 92q.com