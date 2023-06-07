Police announced that four teenagers were taken into custody for stealing two cars in Anne Arundel County.
According to officials, police located two 2016 Hyundai sedans that had been reported stolen.
A 15-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, and two 14-year-old females were charged with the thefts.
Police said that officers were patrolling the Heritage Hills Community in Glen Burnie Saturday night one of the sedans parked halfway out of a parking spot.
As an officer approached the car, four people in the car took off into a home. The second Hyundai was parked just a few spots away.
Police later learned that both cars were reported stolen earlier last week.
Police departments all across the country have been dealing with a rash of Kia and Hyundai thefts after videos showing how easily some models can be hotwired using something as common as a cellphone charging cord went viral on TikTok.
Four Teenagers Arrested For Stealing Two Hyundais In Anne Arundel County was originally published on 92q.com
