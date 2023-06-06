National

Mark from Anaheim & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on June 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

Mark from Anaheim returns to our classroom to provide us with a brief history of Memorial Day. Mark will also discuss the US debt ceiling could impact people who have lost someone serving in uniform & more. Before we hear from Mark, LA’s Brother Askia informs us how GEN Z and other young people view the world.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Mark from Anaheim & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Close