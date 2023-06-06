Dr. Ray Winbush, Sister Euri & Ron Bethea l The Carl Nelson Show

Morgan State University Professor Ray Winbush returns to our classroom to examine the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on Affirmative Action. Dr. Winbush will also look at the GOP Presidential Race now that Cornel West has joined Larry Elder & Tim Scott as the Black men wanting to lead the Republican Party in 2024. Before we hear from Dr. Winbush, Sister Euri will preview this weekend’s Annual Maafa Commemoration & River Walk in Washington, DC. Renewable Energy Advocate Ron Bethea starts us off.
