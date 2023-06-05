WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

It isn’t necessarily over for one of the MCU’s most beloved characters. Jeremy Renner says he would return as Hawkeye after his serious injury.

As per The Direct, the Modesto, Calif. native recently attended the Phoenix Fan Fusion convention in Arizona this past Friday (June 2).

While discussing matters, he was asked if he would consider returning to the Marvel Comic Universe to which he responded, “If Marvel wants me back, I’ll do it in a heartbeat.”

Renner went on to add he “isn’t going anywhere”.

While was reported to be in great spirits doing the appearance his 2023 started off very rocky.

At the very top of the year, Renner suffered serious trauma to his chest and other parts of the body when he was run over by a snowplow at his Nevada home. The local Washoe County sheriff detailed the machine as “an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.” Renner went under surgery immediately according to his publicist shortly after the incident.

Renner has starred in several films but is most known for his role as Hawkeye in the television series of the same name. The show only ran for one season in 2021 but was well-received by fans. Additionally, he has made cameos in multiple MCU films including Thor, The Avengers, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and most recently Avengers: Endgame.

Representatives at Marvel have yet to comment on Jeremy Renner. You can watch Hawkeye on Disney+.

—

Photo: Getty

Jeremy Renner Says He Would Return To MCU After Injury If Asked was originally published on hiphopwired.com