eBay is broadening their scope of services in the apparel category. The platform has launched an authentication offering for streetwear items.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the global commerce leader will now be reviewing and inspecting new and pre-owned apparel priced over $200 dollars from brands such as Aimé Leon Dore, Fear of God, KITH, Supreme, Off-White, Palace and Stone Island. By the end of the year adidas, Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, Burberry, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Chrome Hearts, Comme des Garçons, Dior, Eric Emanuel, Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, Jordan, Louis Vuitton, Nike, OVO, Palm Angels, Prada, Rhude, Versace, and Visvim will also be added as brands that will be authenticated.

Each item will be vetted and verified by a professional team of authenticators by using “advanced technical equipment” at eBay’s new state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey. eBay currently offers authentication for sneakers, watches, jewelry, handbags, and trading cards. A representative from the company expressed their enthusiasm regarding the announcement in a formal press statement:

Per Hypebeast”

“eBay has pieces from nearly every notable streetwear drop that’s ever happened – whether in 1993 or 2023,” said Garry Thaniel, Global GM of Sneakers and Streetwear at eBay. “We’ve heard loud and clear from our enthusiast community that they want to be able to come to eBay to buy and sell apparel in the same seamless way that they can sneakers. With the launch of Authenticity Guarantee for streetwear, we’re delivering on that ask.”

Interested consumers can visit eBay.com/streetwear for more information on the process, pieces available for purchase and more.

eBay Launches Authentication For Streetwear Items was originally published on hiphopwired.com