Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 9-year-old child was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest in the parking lot of the Hunt Valley Towne Centre.
According to officials, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a distress call at the shopping center. When they arrived, they found the child receiving CPR.
The child was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
At this time, detectives are currently conducting an investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
The post Child Found Suffering From Cardiac Arrest In Hunt Valley Parking Lot appeared first on 92 Q.
