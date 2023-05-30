Publisher, Estate Planner & Author-activist Dr. Rosie Milligan checks into our classroom to discuss why many Black women want to get married while many Black men do not. Before we hear from Dr. Rosie, Restaurateur & Holistic Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah shares some the food items we should be eating this summer. Before Dr. Baruch, Brother Sadiki Kambom will preview this weekend’s Nubian Ciricles’ Black Leadership Summit. Getting us started Journalist Brother Obie outlines a tribute to former Grenada PM Maurice Bishop.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Kansas Man Charged For Threatening Black Folks With A Gun At A Wichita Gas Station
- Black TikToker Shames Plane Passenger Over Racist Texts
- Black TikToker Goes Viral After Calling White Women ‘One Of The Most Dangerous Groups In The U.S.’
- Dr. Rosie Milligan, Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah, Brother Sadiki Kambom & Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show
- 11-Year-Old Arrested For Gun-Related Crimes In NW DC In Less Than A Week
Dr. Rosie Milligan, Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah, Brother Sadiki Kambom & Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for EWF & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-30-23]
-
Report: Decomposed Body Found Near School In Northeast Baltimore
-
Minorities and Mental Health: Mental Health Goals for 2023
-
Elite Income Advisors: 1-22-2022
-
Minorities and Mental Health Series - Stress Awareness, PTSD, Trauma
-
1-Year-Old Critically Injured After Falling From Balcony In Northeast Baltimore