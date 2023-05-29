Nominate A Man For Our 2023 Inspire Him Awards! [DETAILS HERS]

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Baltimore is celebrating and honoring men by highlighting local and global women who go beyond as community champions.

The 2023 InspireHIM Virtual Award Ceremony will air on June 25, 2023 at 7 p.m.

We’re celebrating the men of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields and asking you to help us recognize those men!

To nominate a man, you must submit a photo along with a brief description (50 words or less) on why he deserves to be nominated!

Four men will be selected to receive notoriety at the virtual award ceremony. Each will also be awarded one (1) Award (ARV $65), Cash in the amount of Two Hundred Dollars (ARV $200), and a digital link for them to attend the virtual awards ceremony to be held on June 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The 92Q Magic 95.9 & Praise 106.1 inspireHIM Awards Sweepstakes ends on June 21, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.

Click Here For The 2023 Inspire Him Official Rules

