WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Northwest Baltimore.

Around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 4400 block of Park Heights, where they found an unresponsive 28-year-old woman with “obvious signs of trauma to the body.”

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where her death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com