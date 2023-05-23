Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Northwest Baltimore.
Around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 4400 block of Park Heights, where they found an unresponsive 28-year-old woman with “obvious signs of trauma to the body.”
The unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where her death was ruled a homicide.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
