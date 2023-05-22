WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida over the weekend, warning Black Americans to avoid the state due to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “openly hostile” policies to minority groups.

“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,” the travel advisory issued Saturday reads. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon,” said NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson.

A press release noted that the advisory was “in direct response to Governor DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

The NAACP cited various bills DeSantis has recently signed into law as the motivation behind the advisory, including Florida’s constitutional carry law, restrictions on abortion access, and a ban on funding for DEI programs at Florida public universities.

DeSantis, who is expected to announce a presidential run this week, brushed off the proposed travel advisory.

“This is a stunt to try to do that,” DeSantis said at a press conference at the time. “It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine. But I’m not wasting my time on your stunts. I’m going to make sure that we’re getting things done here.”

The post NAACP Tells Black Americans to Avoid DeSantis’ Florida appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

NAACP Tells Black Americans to Avoid DeSantis’ Florida was originally published on wibc.com