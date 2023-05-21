LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — The pin on a hand grenade was pulled in a home in Lake County. One man was killed from the explosion, two teenagers were taken to the hospital.
Saturday evening, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department says that there was an explosion at a home east of Crown Point on Lake Holiday.
The family was going through their grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. Police say that someone pulled the pin on the grenade, then it exploded.
A man was killed in the blast. His two children were also hurt. A 14-year-old boy and a 18-year-old woman were hit by the shrapnel and were taken to the hospital.
A bomb squad arrived to secure the home, they believed that there may have been other explosive devices.
Police are still investigating the incident.
The post Grenade Explosion Kills One Man, Injures Two Teens appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.
Grenade Explosion Kills One Man, Injures Two Teens was originally published on wibc.com
-
Kansas Cops Accused Of Concealing ‘Critical’ Information After Killing Black DoorDash Driver
-
Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day
-
Teen Girl Dead After Shooting In District Heights
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Shoppers Market In Parkville Set To Close This July
-
Women-Led Equity Group Slams DeSantis’ Bill Banning Florida College Diversity Programs
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
No Sir, Not Me: Black Waiter Forced To Serve Confederate Flag-Wearing Diners