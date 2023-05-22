Local

Report: Northwest Academy of Health Sciences Closed Monday For Alleged Break-In Investigation

Published on May 22, 2023

Baltimore County Schools announced that Northwest Academy of Health Sciences will be closed Monday as police investigate a break-in.

Additionally, there will also be no after-school or evening activities held at the school.

Details of the break-in are not immediately known, but police believe it happened over the weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

