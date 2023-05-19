WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Malcolm X played a significant role in the Civil Rights Movement as a prominent activist and advocate for African American rights. Born Malcolm Little in 1925, he later adopted the name Malcolm X to signify his lost African heritage and reject the surname imposed by slavery. Hee emerged as a vocal leader within the Nation of Islam (NOI), an organization advocating for the empowerment of Black people in America.

Malcolm X’s ideology and approach evolved over time. Initially, he promoted separatism and self-defense as a response to the systemic racism and violence faced by Black communities. He emphasized the need for Black self-reliance and criticized nonviolence as a strategy in contrast to civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. However, Malcolm X’s views expanded after his pilgrimage to Mecca in 1964, where he encountered a diverse Muslim community and abandoned his belief in the inherent evil of white people.

Following his pilgrimage, Malcolm X began advocating for international human rights and unity among oppressed people of all races. He sought to address systemic racism through political and economic empowerment, calling for self-determination and self-defense. His speeches and writings challenged society, exposing the deep-seated racism within America and calling for a radical transformation.

Today we celebrate Malcolm X with a powerful speech about police brutality which is a longstanding issue that has affected black individuals, highlighting the deeply rooted problem of systemic racism. Check out this speech Malcolm gave on May 20, 1962.

READ MORE

Powerful: Malcolm X Talks Police Brutality One Day After His Birthday was originally published on hot1009.com