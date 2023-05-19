Local

Report: Two People Charged In Connection With Road Rage Murder Of Woman In Essex

Published on May 19, 2023

Baltimore County Police announced that two people have been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman in Essex earlier this month over what investigators believe was a road rage incident.

Police said 29-year-old Rylan Harris and 28-year-old Darashea Gross have both been charged with first-degree murder.

Harris also faces assault and gun-related charges.

Officers responded around 4:58 p.m. on May 5 to the area where Route 702 connects with Marlyn Avenue for what was reported as a crash.

On the scene, they found 29-year-old Shalia Hendrix suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Hendrix was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Harris and Gross were arrested May 17, and are currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

