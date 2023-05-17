WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Holistic & Medical Doctor Jennifer Daniels will explain why she gives her patients a choice between Standard Care & Natural Treatment. Dr. Daniels will also address the proliferation of Dialysis Clinics in our community. Prior to Dr. Daniels, Brother Omowale Afrika previews a documentary that he’s working on. Before Brother Omowale, Clinical Social Worker & Metaphysician Dr. Paula Langford reviews Generational Trauma. Malcolm X’s nephew Rodnell Collins will start by updating us on the celebrations surrounding his uncle’s birthday.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Jennifer Daniels, Omowale Afrika, Rodnell Collins & Dr. Paula Langford l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com