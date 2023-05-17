Dr. Jennifer Daniels, Omowale Afrika, Rodnell Collins & Dr. Paula Langford l The Carl Nelson Show

Holistic & Medical Doctor Jennifer Daniels will explain why she gives her patients a choice between Standard Care & Natural Treatment. Dr. Daniels will also address the proliferation of Dialysis Clinics in our community. Prior to Dr. Daniels, Brother Omowale Afrika previews a documentary that he’s working on. Before Brother Omowale, Clinical Social Worker & Metaphysician Dr. Paula Langford reviews Generational Trauma. Malcolm X’s nephew Rodnell Collins will start by updating us on the celebrations surrounding his uncle’s birthday.
