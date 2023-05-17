Baltimore City Public Schools set to host an educator recruiting fair and interested job seekers are encouraged to attend.
The fair is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Professional Development Center at 2500 E. Northern Parkway.
Qualified applicants can be interviewed and hired on the spot for the following open positions:
- Classroom teachers
- Substitute teachers
- Paraeducators
- School counselors
- Social workers and more
Interested applicants can click here to register.
Happening Today: Baltimore City Public Schools To Host Fair To Recruit New Educators was originally published on 92q.com
