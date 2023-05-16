Morgan State To Expand Off-Campus Housing With Multi-Family Apartment Building

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University is expanding again.

MCB Real Estate announced the university is set to expand with a five-story apartment building in Northeast Baltimore.

The new complex will offer amenities like in-unit washers and dryers, study rooms, game rooms, on-site parking, an outdoor courtyard, and sustainable landscaping.

“This new facility will provide Morgan students with a high-quality option for off-campus housing. We are excited that Morgan will be one of the first HBCU’s in the country to see this same kind of investment in off-campus housing that is being made at the University of Maryland College Park and Towson University,” noted Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University. “This project also builds on our efforts to promote investment within the Morgan Mile around our main campus,” he continued.

The project is said to be named The Flats at Markley and will transform the largest vacant and blighted section of Harford Road.

Demolition of the vacant printing facility on the site started this past week and is supported through a partnership between MCB and the nonprofit Hamilton-Lauraville Main Street.

