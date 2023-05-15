If you need a reason to do something you’ve always wanted to do but have never quite found the time, look no further than Sam Kaplan.
Kaplan is a 72-year-old man in Georgia who just graduated with a degree in Cinema and Media Arts from Georgia Gwinett College. He’s the first of all his siblings to get a degree, and perhaps the best part of the story is that his mother was in the audience cheering him on on graduation day. She’s 98.
So salute to the Kaplan family! Let this serve as an inspiration to all of us that it’s never too late to do things that you really want to do!
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’
- Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To Raise Money For Flint Water Crisis
- Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
Georgia Man Graduates College at Age 72 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
No Sir, Not Me: Black Waiter Forced To Serve Confederate Flag-Wearing Diners
-
Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day
-
Spirit Airlines To Offer Daily Nonstop Flights From BWI Airport To San Juan, Puerto Rico
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Teen Girl Dead After Shooting In District Heights
-
Lamar Jackson On His Historic Contract With The Ravens: “I Really Want To Finish My Career Here & Win A Superbowl Here”
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Remy Ma, K. Michelle, To Headline 2023 Baltimore Pride