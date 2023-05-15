Shoppers Market In Parkville Set To Close This July

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Shoppers in Parkville is closing its doors this summer.

The store located at 1955 E. Joppa Road IN Parkville in Perring Plaza will close on July 15.

According to a notice filed earlier this month with the state’s Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification log, 49 workers will be affected.

The Baltimore Business Journal reports that a spokesperson for United National Foods Inc. (UNFI), the Providence, Rhode Island-based parent company of Shoppers, confirmed the closure.

“Unfortunately, the landlord of the shopping center where the store is located is choosing to offer the space to a different tenant. All associates of the Parkville store have been offered positions at other Shoppers stores in the area,” UNFI said in a statement.

