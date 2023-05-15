A water main break that caused a steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore Sunday evening left four people injured, officials said.
Reports state that while installing a gas line early Sunday morning, BGE crews struck an unmarked pipe near Pratt and Eutaw Streets that caused a water leak.
BGE, Baltimore DPW, and private contractors worked to attempt to fix the water main break. However, around 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the 400 block of W. Pratt Street for a reported explosion.
The water main break caused a steam pipe to rupture and pieces of gravel and the road to explode.
Four construction workers were injured and three of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Last night, officials reported that the steam system has been turned off. Additionally, water was been shut off at the Marriott Inner Harbor hotel, the Hilton Baltimore Hotel, and surrounding businesses.
BGE said that gas and electric were not affected.
Pratt Street between Greene and Howard Streets and Eutaw Street between Pratt and Lombard Streets are closed until further notice.
Drivers should use Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Paca Street as detours.
Four Injured In Steam Pipe Explosion In Baltimore On Mother’s Day was originally published on 92q.com
