Chicago activist Chairman Fred Hampton checks into our classroom to discuss if the New Mayor and Police Chief in his city can stem the spiraling street violence. Before we hear from the Chairman, Holistic Doctor Stephen Tates will offer Naturopathic solutions to health issues. Before Dr. Tates, Maryland State Senator Jill Carter will talk about the problems in the Baltimore City Jail system. Activist Dyrell Muhammad will begin by previewing The Annual Returning Citizens Day.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Chairman Fred Hampton, Dr. Stephen Tates, Senator Jill Carter & Activist Dyrell Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show
- 10 Times Candace Owens Flexed Her Anti-Black Muscles
- Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
- Alexandria To Begin Process of Renaming Streets Honoring Confederate Leaders
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-9-23]
Chairman Fred Hampton, Dr. Stephen Tates, Senator Jill Carter & Activist Dyrell Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
No Sir, Not Me: Black Waiter Forced To Serve Confederate Flag-Wearing Diners
-
Spirit Airlines To Offer Daily Nonstop Flights From BWI Airport To San Juan, Puerto Rico
-
Report: Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Agree To 5-Year, $260M Contract Extension
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Three 7-Year-Olds Hospitalized After Mistaking Meth For Candy At School
-
Lamar Jackson On His Historic Contract With The Ravens: “I Really Want To Finish My Career Here & Win A Superbowl Here”
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
PA State Police Issue Warrant for ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera