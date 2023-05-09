WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago activist Chairman Fred Hampton checks into our classroom to discuss if the New Mayor and Police Chief in his city can stem the spiraling street violence. Before we hear from the Chairman, Holistic Doctor Stephen Tates will offer Naturopathic solutions to health issues. Before Dr. Tates, Maryland State Senator Jill Carter will talk about the problems in the Baltimore City Jail system. Activist Dyrell Muhammad will begin by previewing The Annual Returning Citizens Day.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET.

Chairman Fred Hampton, Dr. Stephen Tates, Senator Jill Carter & Activist Dyrell Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show