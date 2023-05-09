NEW YORK — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been found liable by a New York City jury in his civil rape case.
He has been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but he has not been found guilty of rape.
Writer E. Jean Carroll said Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s and then defamed her years later.
Trump denied all of the allegations against him. However, during closing arguments yesterday, Carroll’s attorneys blasted Trump for not testifying in his own defense.
Because it’s a civil case, Trump does not face jail, but he has been ordered to pay her about $5 million.
The post Trump Found Liable in Civil Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case was originally published on wibc.com
-
No Sir, Not Me: Black Waiter Forced To Serve Confederate Flag-Wearing Diners
-
Spirit Airlines To Offer Daily Nonstop Flights From BWI Airport To San Juan, Puerto Rico
-
PA State Police Issue Warrant for ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Report: Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Agree To 5-Year, $260M Contract Extension
-
Three 7-Year-Olds Hospitalized After Mistaking Meth For Candy At School
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Lamar Jackson On His Historic Contract With The Ravens: “I Really Want To Finish My Career Here & Win A Superbowl Here”