Baltimore County Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Essex.
According to reports, Baltimore County Police were called to the area of Route 702 and Marlyn Avenue for a reported crash.
On the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside her vehicle.
The woman identified as 29-year-old, Shaila Hendrix, was later pronounced deceased by medics.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact 410-307-2020.
The post Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex appeared first on 92 Q.
