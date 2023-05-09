Local

Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex

Published on May 9, 2023

Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Essex.

According to reports, Baltimore County Police were called to the area of Route 702 and Marlyn Avenue for a reported crash. 

On the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside her vehicle.

The woman identified as 29-year-old, Shaila Hendrix, was later pronounced deceased by medics.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact 410-307-2020.

The post Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex appeared first on 92 Q.

