Alexandria To Begin Process of Renaming Streets Honoring Confederate Leaders

The city of Alexandria has begun the process of renaming streets after Confederate leaders and other contentious characters in American history. The city has authorized a new budget that includes financing for renaming these streets.
The recently passed Alexandria budget essentially establishes a procedure for considering a name change. There are an estimated 41 of these streets, and the city expects to evaluate around three per year.
A committee will select prospective streets for changes, and public hearings will be held. The city council will then hold public hearings based on the committee’s recommendations.
