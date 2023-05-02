Attorney Malik Shabazz, The Faith Brothers & Reparations Advocate Kaam Howard l The Carl Nelson Show

The Founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice Attorney Malik Shabazz updates us on the fight to get justice for Emmitt Till. Carolyn Bryant, the woman whose accusations allegedly led to the death of Emmitt Till, died last week. Attorney Shabazz will inform us if the fight is now over and discuss the Jenkins case in Mississippi. Before we hear from Attorney Shabazz, Reparations advocate Kaam Howard will make what he terms a major announcement. The Faith Brothers will also join us.
