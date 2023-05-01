Black Politics Expert James Taylor reports to our classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Taylor, a Political Scientist by trade, will discuss if Biden will receive the same support from the Black Community in the 2024 Presidential Race. Professor Taylor will analyze Kamala Harris’s role because of Biden’s age. Before Dr. Taylor, Banking Expert JB Bryan will provide tips on what to do if you think your job is in jeopardy. JB will also review if this is a good time to rent or buy a house in today’s financial climate.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-2-23]
- Dr. James Taylor & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show
- “9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
- The Do’s And Don’ts Of Greek Probate Season
- Exclusive: George Foreman, Forest Whitaker And George Tillman Jr. Break Down The ‘Big George Foreman’ Biopic
Dr. James Taylor & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
ASL Performer & Bowie State Student Justina Miles To Grace Next Month’s Cover Of British Vogue
-
Happy 4/20: Recreational Marijuana Use Will Soon Be Legal In Maryland
-
New Maryland Law To Provide $20K Stipend For Student Teachers Who Commit To Staying In The State
-
PA State Police Issue Warrant for ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
R. Kelly Transferred To Prison In North Carolina
-
Tennessee Republicans Heard In Leaked Audio Crying About Being Called ‘Racist’