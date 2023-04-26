National

Double Shooting Under Investigation in Prince George’s County

Published on April 26, 2023

Crime Scene

Two men are in the hospital after a double shooting in Prince George’s County. Police are still searching for who is responsible.

Prince George’s County Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex in Hyattsville in the 6800 block of Highview Terrace around 4:24 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, the two men were found with gunshot wounds. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

Police did have any details about a suspect or suspects in this case, and no arrests have been made. The circumstances surrounding the shooting has not been made public. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Double Shooting Under Investigation in Prince George’s County  was originally published on woldcnews.com

