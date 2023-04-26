Baltimore Police are investigating after six people were left injured in three overnight shootings across Baltimore.
The first incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 3600 block of Potee Street in South Baltimore for a reported shooting.
There they located three victims in their thirties suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The next incident occurred just before 1 a.m. A patrol officer was flagged down by a citizen who told him that a victim was shot in the 1600 block of Ramsay Street.
Once at the scene, they located a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
About five minutes later, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of two walk-in shooting victims.
On the scene, officers found a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 19-year-old is currently listed in stable condition and the 20-year-old condition is listed as critical.
The victims were in the 3500 block of Hillen Road in Northeast Baltimore when they were shot by an unidentified suspect.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Baltimore Police.
The post Six Injured In Three Separate Shootings Across Baltimore City appeared first on 92 Q.
