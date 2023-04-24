Dr. Maulana Karenga & Black Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

Activist, Author, and Professor of Africana studies, Dr. Maulana Karenga will discuss The Ethics and Challenges of Reparations, The Cleopatra Controversy, Wrong House Shootings, Earth Day and Other Issues of Black Life and Struggle. Before we hear from Dr. Karenga, Black Political Blogger Brandon checks into our classroom to examine the Biden-Trump rematch.
