Pennsylvania state police for looking the 43-year-old former Jackass star. The warrant was issued following an alleged physical altercation, taken place in Pocopson Township. According to EW. Margera was involved in a physical falling-out with someone who endured minor injuries. Margera fled the scens before authorities arrived into an unknown “wooded area”.
RELATED: Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High
Bam Margera has been arrested twice last month. Margera was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and later that month, was arrested again for public intoxication.
Margera is facing over five criminal charges. one count of simple assault, one count of harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats with intention to terrorize another.
Margera has not been located yet.
RELATED: #BadTrip: Eric Andre & Lil Rel Howery Buddy Prank ‘Bad Trip’ Film Hits No. 1 On Netflix
PA State Police Issue Warrant for ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Black Man Ordered To Return To Florida Prison He Spent 33 Years In For A Crime He Says He Didn’t Commit
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
Chick-Fil-A Worker Under Fire for Not Taking 45k Offer to Quit
-
Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake
-
Black Police Chiefs On The Rise, But Their ‘Burden’ Seems ‘Unfair’
-
National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland
-
ASL Performer & Bowie State Student Justina Miles To Grace Next Month’s Cover Of British Vogue
-
Happy 4/20: Recreational Marijuana Use Will Soon Be Legal In Maryland