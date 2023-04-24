Tucker Carlson and Fox News Part Ways

NEW YORK– Longtime host Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting ways. In a statement, the network said Carlson’s last program was on Friday.
Fox thanked him for his service as a host and contributor.
He hosted the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News from 2016 until 2023.
From 2005 to 2008, he hosted the nightly program Tucker on MSNBC. In 2009, he became a political analyst for Fox News, appearing on various programs before starting his own show.
Tucker was Fox’s top rated prime time host with an audience of over three-million viewers per night.
Also, CNN has fired Don Lemon. The anchor tweeted Monday that he was informed he was being “terminated.” Lemon has come under fire recently for comments many viewed as sexist.
