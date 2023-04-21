ASL Performer & Bowie State Student Justina Miles To Grace Next Month’s Cover Of British Vogue

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language performer, who shined bright and stole the show at the last Super Bowl, will grace next month’s issue of British Vogue.

In a post shared to Instagram, Miles said:

“Dynamic, Daring, & Disabled. It is time the world knows, understands, and embraces us- people of all colors, shapes, and abilities. I am my undying potential. My community WILL leave behind a legacy.

I’m honored to be on the cover of the @BritishVogue May 2023 issue. The opportunity to continue to raise awareness of the Deaf community is incredible and one I don’t take lightly.”

Check out her cover below:

The May issue “celebrates a new vanguard of Disabled talent,” British Vogue said. Other cover stars include little person Sinead Burke and Ellie G, a model who has down syndrome.

Miles is a nursing student and a cheerleader at Bowie State University in Maryland. She was the valedictorian at the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, DC, according to the NFL.

In a breakout moment, Miles signed lyrics for hearing-impaired TV viewers as Rihanna performed a 13-minute set during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

The Philadelphia native also performed ASL renditions of concerts throughout the country, according to the National Association of the Deaf.

